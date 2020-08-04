Emergency responders rescue person who fell into St. James air ventilation system

First responders rescued a person who fell into an air ventilation system outside an apartment building in Winnipeg's St. James neighbourhood on Monday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the area of Portage Avenue and Ronald Street just before 8 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Winnipeg later that evening.

At one point, several WFPS vehicles, an ambulance and a fire truck were there assisting in the rescue.

Later, Winnipeg police officers were seen taping off a grate on the ground.

A number of Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicles were on the scene of a rescue just before 8 p.m. on Monday. (Daniel Gagne/Radio-Canada)

When the crews arrived, they used a tripod-based rope to rescue the person.

The person was taken to hospital, but the city didn't say what condition they were in.

