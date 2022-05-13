Bolu Ajibade is just 23 years old, yet already the Nigerian Canadian artist has amassed more than one million streams of his music.

That's why community reporter Ayo Odeyemi singled out the Afrobeat pop star as one of Manitoba's distinguished "Africanadians" — Odeyemi's phrase for Black Canadians who have "excelled, while breaking boundaries in friendly Manitoba."

They sat down together in the musician's Winnipeg home, where Odeyemi learned that love is at the heart of all the music Ajibade makes.

'My music speaks love,' says Winnipeg Afrobeat artist Bolu Ajibade. 'It speaks confidence as well. And that's really the goal.' (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.