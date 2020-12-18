$12.5M in funding will create dozens of new new affordable housing units in Winnipeg, city says

A dose of funding from a federal housing initiative will lead to dozens of new affordable housing units in Winnipeg, the city said Friday.

The City of Winnipeg's $12.5-million share of funding from the federal government's $1-billion rapid housing initiative — intended to help address the housing needs of vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic — was announced at a press conference by members of the city, provincial and federal governments.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says the money will help during the difficult times created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The entire spectrum of affordable housing in Winnipeg is facing immense pressure on all fronts," he said at Friday's press conference.

"This is creating barriers for people trying to continue on to more independent housing options and to those needing to enter."

Through five projects with community partners, the funding will be used to convert existing spaces and build modular housing to create 88 new affordable housing units.

"These units are vital to support some of the most in need from our community, including women, Indigenous peoples, people with intellectual disabilities and youth who have left child and family services," said the mayor.

Breakdown of funding

The $12.5-million rapid housing money will fund five projects:

$1.5 million for Siloam Mission to create 20 units of supportive recovery housing.

$2.3 million for the Salvation Army to create 20 units for women who are experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.

$4.3 million for the Winnipeg Housing Rehabilitation Corporation to build 18 apartments for women and their children.

$1.5 million for New Directions to create nine units for people with developmental disabilities.

$2.8 million for Shawenim Abinoojii Inc. to create 21 supportive housing units for Indigenous youth.

Federal Minister of Families Ahmed Hussen says all of the projects can be completed quickly.

"While the second wave of this pandemic is underway, we need more affordable housing and we all agree that we need that more affordable housing now," he said via teleconference at the Friday announcement.

Over the next 10 years, the federal and provincial governments are also investing $450 million in affordable housing in Manitoba, according to a Friday news release from the federal government.