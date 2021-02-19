School division apologizes for privacy breach at Winnipeg Adult Education Centre

Manitoba's largest school division is apologizing to students at the Winnipeg Adult Education Centre after a privacy breach earlier this week.

A link to report cards and other private information for each student was inadvertently emailed to all 400 students at the school, which offers high school credit classes for adult learners.

Winnipeg School Division spokesperson Radean Carter says students were supposed to receive a link that only showed their individual report cards, but the link showing all students' information was sent accidentally.

She said it was taken down quickly once staff learned what had happened.

"It was extremely unfortunate and we all apologize deeply for the students that were affected by it," she said. "However it has been rectified."

Carter says the link was active for less than an hour and only about 40 students clicked on it before it was taken down.

