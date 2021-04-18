Winnipeg family rolls out red carpet for daughter's role in Nobody

There's a new film available to rent with some very recognizable Winnipeg landmarks. Nobody, which stars Bob Odenkirk — best known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul — was shot in Winnipeg in September 2019.

The film follows Hutch Mansell, played by Odenkirk, who experiences a robbery in his home at gunpoint. After following the clues from the break-in, he gets himself wrapped up in trouble.

Included in the cast of recognizable names — like Christopher Lloyd, Connie Nielson and RZA — is a 9-year old Winnipeg actress, Paisley Cadorath, who plays Odenkirk's daughter Abby Mansell in the film.

"It was my first audition," said Paisley Cadorath, who had heard of the audition at Expressions Film Studio where she was takes acting classes.

When she found out she got the role, her whole family was excited.

"My brother kept saying, 'no way, no way, no way.' And my dad, I think he was still at work, I was just so excited, I was like, 'we need to call him.'"

Paisley Cadorath with her brother Kowen and her dad Cory, standing on the red carpet for their family screening of Nobody. (Submitted by Cory Cadorath)

Paisley describes being on the set as "really cool," but when she was acting, to calm her nerves she would pretended like she was back at her acting classes at Expressions Film Studio.

"In Expressions acting classes, we filmed movies, and they were little short films … I was always thinking on the set … to act like [I do in] those [short films]," said Paisley.

Before filming Nobody, Paisley hadn't seen Odenkirk's work, but says she knew who he was because of her dad.

"My dad watches this show called Breaking Bad, and he was … Saul Goodman. It was really cool meeting him because my dad was really excited," said Paisley.

For Cory, being on the set with his daughter was "surreal," and said that he and his family have always been into cinema.

Bob Odenkirk stars in Nobody, a film that was shot in Winnipeg Sept. 2019, and features Winnipeg talent. (Universal Studios)

"Bob was a very down to earth person, we actually had the chance to have lunch him … while I was on set," said Cory.

"And to hear some of the stories of him working behind the scenes as a writer on the set of Saturday Night Live, talking about a lot of the comedians that he was around … it was a great experience."

Roll out the red carpet

The film opened to theatres in the United States in February, but here in Winnipeg where theatres are still closed, Paisley and her family watched the film when it was made available to rent Friday night.

Cory wanted to make the event extra special for the family.

"We got a red carpet, I actually found a place online … last minute I was able to find it," said Cory. "We just tried to make it as special as possible for her, it's a big step in her life, and a big experience that we all got to share."

Paisley Cadorath walks the red carpet outside her home, ahead of her family screening of the film Nobody, in which she plays Abby Mansell. (Submitted by Cory Cadorath)

"It's fantastic. I mean, we're very proud of both our kids. They both love doing what they do," said Cory, whose son, Kowen, is also into acting.

In addition to celebrating his daughter's silver screen premiere, Cory was excited to see Winnipeg so strongly featured in the film.

"I'm not sure how many other big movies that I've sat back and watched where I've actually noticed that much stuff … it's right downtown on Main, the Exchange District. I mean, there's so many shots and so many scenes of place that we've been to all the time, it was very cool," said Cory.

Nobody is just the start of Paisley's career, she says she dreams of one day travelling to Hollywood or New York for other acting opportunities.

"I'll keep on doing what I'm doing, like I'm still going to acting classes and I'm still doing auditions," said Paisley, who says that many of her auditions are held over Zoom these days, because of the pandemic.