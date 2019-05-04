Move over, Dave Grohl: 4-year-old drummer takes to Winnipeg stages

His parents say he was air drumming in his car seat before he could walk and talk.

Now, at the ripe old age of four, Atlas Axl Galvin is making a splash in Winnipeg's music scene as a drummer in his dad's band.

Atlas's father, Tyler, says he noticed early on his son might have a natural inclination for drumming.

"So I noticed he was trying to keep the beat all the time with the music we're listening to," he said — drumming on his knees while listening to music in the car, for example, or with his spoon in the kitchen.

When he was old enough, Atlas started playing the drums on a mini drum set his parents bought him. Seeing his son's talent, Tyler says he decided to pick up the guitar and form a band.

And yes, the kid can definitely drum:

The pair, who call themselves Krystal Kallibration, have now started playing open mic nights and other gigs around the city.

"I'm really enjoying it. It's just nice that we get to share it with the world now," Tyler said.

"I like songs," added Atlas, who says his favourite bands include Smashing Pumpkins, 21 Pilots, and Foo Fighters — a group fronted by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl.

Tyler Galvin said he noticed Atlas loved keeping the rhythm even as a toddler. (Submitted by Michelle Sotelo)

And does he ever get nervous playing in front of people?

"Never," Atlas insists.

If you want to see Atlas in action, the pair are playing their next gig Sunday afternoon at X-Cues Cafe and Lounge at 551 Sargent at 3 p.m.