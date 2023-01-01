Winnipeg welcomes New Year's Day baby shortly after midnight
Ibadat Kaur Samra was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023
Winnipeg welcomed its first baby of the new year at 12:11 a.m. Sunday morning.
Ibadat Kaur Samra was born at the Health Sciences Centre Women's Hospital, weighing six pounds and eight ounces, according to Shared Health.
Ibadat's parents, Gurpreet Dhaliwal and Jasiran Samra posed for a photo at the hospital with their newborn daughter.
"Happy New Year and welcome to the world, Ibadat Kaur Samra!" Shared Health said in a tweet.
