Winnipeg welcomes New Year's Day baby shortly after midnight

Winnipeg welcomed its first baby of the new year at 12:11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Ibadat Kaur Samra was born at the Health Sciences Centre Women's Hospital, weighing six pounds and eight ounces, according to Shared Health.

Ibadat's parents, Gurpreet Dhaliwal and Jasiran Samra posed for a photo at the hospital with their newborn daughter.

"Happy New Year and welcome to the world, Ibadat Kaur Samra!" Shared Health said in a tweet.