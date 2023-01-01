Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Winnipeg welcomes New Year's Day baby shortly after midnight

Winnipeg welcomed its first New Year's Day baby at 12:11 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

Ibadat Kaur Samra was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023

CBC News ·
A woman and a man pose together with a newborn baby.
Jaskiran Samra and Gurpreet Dhaliwal welcomed their daughter, Ibadat Kaur Samra, just after midnight on New Year's Day. (Submitted by Shared Health)

Winnipeg welcomed its first baby of the new year at 12:11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Ibadat Kaur Samra was born at the Health Sciences Centre Women's Hospital, weighing six pounds and eight ounces, according to Shared Health.

Ibadat's parents, Gurpreet Dhaliwal and Jasiran Samra posed for a photo at the hospital with their newborn daughter. 

"Happy New Year and welcome to the world, Ibadat Kaur Samra!" Shared Health said in a tweet.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now