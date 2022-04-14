Easter weekend: What's open, closed in Winnipeg

Manitobans have no COVID-19 restrictions to stop them from gathering this Easter, but not the greatest "spring" weather.

Here's a list of some of what's open and closed in Winnipeg from Good Friday through Easter Monday:

Garbage/recycling collection

The City of Winnipeg will be collecting garbage and recycling on Friday and Monday, but the schedules have been affected by this week's storm, according to the city's website.

If your normal collection day was Wednesday, you can put your carts out on Friday.

Thursday collection will be done on Saturday.

Friday collection will be done on Sunday.

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Friday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Winnipeg Transit

On Friday Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule.

Libraries

All Winnipeg libraries will be closed Friday and Sunday.

City services

On Friday, all City of Winnipeg swimming pools will be closed, except:

Pan Am Pool (9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.).

Margaret Grant Pool (1 p.m. - 5 p.m.).

Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.).

On Sunday, all sites regularly scheduled to be open will close at 4 p.m.

On Monday, Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre will be open from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. All other pools and fitness centres will be closed.

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed from Friday to Tuesday.

More information about operating hours can be found on the city's website.

Animal services

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Friday and Monday. It will be open on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

The Forks Market will remain open but subject to change due to weather conditions. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Shopping malls

Polo Park shopping centre is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Sunday.

St. Vital, Kildonan Place, Garden City, Grant Park and Portage Place shopping centres will be closed on Friday and Sunday.

The Forks Market will remain open but subject to change due to weather conditions.

All Liquor Marts in Manitoba are closed on Friday and Sunday.

Entertainment

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., but closed on Sunday and Monday. (CBC / Radio-Canada)

Assiniboine Park will operate at regular hours.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and it will be closed on Sunday and Monday.