And then there were 8: Incumbent Bowman faces more than half-dozen mayoral challengers

It's all but official: eight people are running for mayor in Winnipeg this fall.

As of 4:30 p.m., incumbent mayoral candidate Brian Bowman and seven challengers have completed the nomination process and will appear on the election ballot on Oct. 24, pending any withdrawals on Wednesday, the deadline for dropping out of the race.

A total of 10 candidates registered to run for mayor. Superstore clerk Chris Clacio and youth worker Desmond Thomas did not complete the nomination process.

Here are the candidates who have:

Ed Ackerman

Political experience: Registered to run for Mayor of Winnipeg in 2010, but failed to submit valid nomination papers.

Professional background: Filmmaker

Party affiliation: None apparent

Portage and Main position: Not yet stated.

Best known: As the subject of an award-winning John Paskievich film called Special Ed, which chronicled Ackerman's efforts to save three inner-city properties, including Alphabet House, from demolition. That included a five-hour standoff with police in 2012.

Ed Ackerman, documentary-maker and activist, is making a second attempt to run for mayor. (David Lipnowski)

Brian Bowman

Political experience: Incumbent Winnipeg mayor, first elected in 2014.

Professional background: Lawyer

Party affiliation: Former member of Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party.

Portage and Main position: Open it.

Best known: As Winnipeg's 43rd mayor — and the first Indigenous mayor in the city's history. Bowman was a political neophyte prior to his landslide victory over former NDP MP and MLA Judy Wasylycia-Leis, future Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette and other candidates in 2014.

Brian Bowman is running for his second term as Winnipeg mayor. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

Tim Diack

Political experience: Sought Progressive Conservative nomination in Point Douglas in 2017, losing to Jodi Moskal.

Professional background: Winnipeg police officer.

Party affiliation: Sought PC nomination in a 2017 byelection.

Portage and Main position: Not opposed, but there are more important issues.

Best known: As a Point Douglas beat cop and an advocate for more action on Winnipeg's methamphetamine crisis.

Mayoral candidate Tim Diack is a police officer.

Umar Hayat

Political experience/party affiliation: None apparent.

Professional background: Self-described entrepreneur.

Portage and Main position: Keep it closed.

Best known: As a mayoral candidate this year, Hayat has campaigned against the expansion of rapid transit.

Umar Hayat is a self-described entrepreneur. (Umar Hayat/Facebook)

Venkat Machiraju

Political experience/party affiliation: None apparent.

Professional background: Engineer

Portage and Main position: None stated.

Best known: As a mayoral candidate this year, Machiraju has advocated for the construction of an inner ring road.

Jenny Motkaluk

Political experience: Ran for council in Mynarski ward in 2010, losing to Ross Eadie.

Professional background: Business-development consultant

Party affiliation: Worked for the Manitoba Liberals in the 2011 provincial election and supported PC River Heights candidate Tracey Maconachie in the 2016 provincial election. Married to Trevor Sprague, who ran federally as a Canadian Alliance candidate in 2000.

Portage and Main position: Keep it closed.

Best known: As a mayoral candidate this year, Motkaluk was running second in voter support to Bowman at the end of August, according to a CBC-commissioned Probe Research online poll of 600 Winnipeg adults. It had an error margin of four per cent.

Mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk is a business-development consultant. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Doug Wilson

Political experience: Former mayor of Morden.

Professional background: Musician.

Portage and Main position: Unstated

Best known: As Morden's mayor from 2006 to 2010.

Winnipeg mayoral hopeful Doug Wilson, the former mayor of Morden, said poverty is the biggest issue facing the Manitoba capital. (Bartley Kives/CBC News)

Don Woodstock

Political experience: Ran for the provincial Liberals in Southdale in 2007 and in Minto in 2011. Ran for the St. Charles council seat won by Shawn Dobson in 2014. Ran federally as a Green candidate in Winnipeg Centre in 2015. Ran as an independent in Minto in the 2016 provincial election.

Professional background: Former Winnipeg Transit driver.

Party affiliation: Former provincial Liberal and federal Green candidate.

Portage and Main position: Keep it closed.

Best known: As a candidate in multiple elections, as "the singing bus driver" who serenaded Sam Katz's executive policy committee and for convincing the City of Winnipeg to rename "Garbage Day" as "Recycling Day."