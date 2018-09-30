North Kildonan voters say they want the city to fix 'embarrassing' road conditions

This civic election, some North Kildonan residents say they're looking for better crime prevention strategies, more road repairs and more accountability from their elected representative.

"What are they doing about road infrastructure and what are they going to do to prevent crime?" asked Judy Gmiterek, 66, who lives in the northwest Winnipeg ward.

"I'd also like to see accountability in terms of some of the major construction projects that they have taken on and the [cost] overruns," she said.

"It just seems like they don't stick to deadlines, budgets, and no one seems to take accountability for that."

Gmiterek, who lives on Malcana Street, just north of the Chief Peguis Trail, believes those are the main issues that the North Kildonan councillor will have to solve after the Oct. 24 election.

Two candidates are running for the council seat. Jeff Browaty has been the area's councillor since 2006, and face Andrew Podolecki in this year's election.

While residents in some other city wards cite crime as a major issue, those in North Kildonan said they generally feel their area is safe.

Bill Schick, who lives on Henderson Highway, says the neighbourhood is fairly safe, though a little so at night.

North Kildonan resident Bill Schick says he generally feels safe in the area. 'During the day it's good and at night, average,' he says. (Anders Giesbrecht/CBC)

"I heard there was a mugging on Henderson a couple years ago by a woman in our apartment. During the day it's good and at night, average," said Schick, 68.

Tamira Wiebe, 52, who also lives in the ward, shares that view.

"My area has a few rental properties so there is a lot of drug dealers in the area. Do I feel safe? Yes. But do I like my children out at night? No," said Wiebe.

According to data from the city's CrimeStat website, North Kildonan residents reported 214 crimes during the year to date (as of Sept. 28) — one of the lowest number of reports among the city's wards. That number represents a seven per cent increase from the same period in 2017 (200 reports).

'What does it take to get our streets fixed?'

Wiebe also agrees with Gmiterek that the other big issue in North Kildonan is that roads need to get fixed.

"What does it take to get our streets fixed? I want road construction. It's so embarrassing. We have out-of-town relatives that don't want to come visit because they don't want to ruin their axles," said Wiebe.

Darlene Curci, 55, who lives on Brunlea Key, between the Chief Peguis Trail and McIvor Avenue, plans to vote for someone who has an education plan for people with disabilities and mental health issues.

Two candidates are running for the North Kildonan council seat in Winnipeg's 2018 civic election. (CBC)

"I'd like to know more about the schooling policies in regards to children with disabilities. I want to see more changes to mental health and disabilities and more safety mechanisms for them," she said.

She'd also like to see training for police officers and educators who work with kids with disabilities.

Winnipeggers will vote for mayor and councillors in 15 city wards on Oct. 24, 2018. (CBC)

