The mayor who promised little has 4 more years to do just that

During his first term as Winnipeg mayor, Brian Bowman failed to deliver on the biggest and boldest of his promises.

His push to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians crashed against the barricades of popular opinion on election night 2018. His promise to complete five more rapid-transit corridors is no closer now than it was four years ago.

And his pledge to democratize city council seems almost laughable when a quarter of the sitting council chamber complains of being left out in the political cold.

That's why it's no surprise Bowman chose to promise little in the way of substance during a re-election campaign that started late, ended early and offered Winnipeggers very little indication of what he wants to do, intends to do or stands do over the next four years.

Brian Bowman coasted to re-election victory Wednesday solely because no other mayoral candidate offered an appealing alternative to his mild-mannered, middle-of-the-road style of executive management.

Road repairs as 'vision'

The only substantive plank in Bowman's re-election campaign was a pledge to continue raising property taxes in order to conduct more road repairs.

This dour promise could be seen as an effort by Bowman to remake himself as a pragmatist after setting idealistic, urbanist goals for the city four years ago.

On re-election night, he denied he's undergone any change.

"I mapped out a continued positive vision," he told reporters moments after a victory speech heavy on buzzwords and short on specifics. "The vision has been the same since I started in 2014 and that is building a city, growing it."

Bowman spent many of his 2018 campaign stops talking about growing Winnipeg to one million people. Not once did he map out any policies that would enable such a goal.

Winnipeg faces a crucial shortage of serviced industrial land, something prospective employers look for when they think about setting up shop in a city. Bowman offered no means of opening up more of these lands.

Some Winnipeg developers are waffling on plans to follow through on infill projects because of uncertainty about where growth fees will be applied. Bowman's administration has alienated these developers by failing to consult with them in a meaningful manner.

These are not "special interest groups" that need to be kept at an arm's-length distance from the mayor's office, as challenger Jenny Motkaluk correctly noted during her otherwise uneven campaign to unseat Bowman.

Simply put, Bowman spent the past six weeks talking about continuing Winnipeg's "forward-looking momentum" without defining what that means, let alone explaining how whatever that is will continue.

He simply sat back while the energetic but inexperienced Motkaluk and a bizarre crew of other mayoral challengers — some of them full-blown conspiracy theorists — made themselves look decidedly less electable.

No mood for change

On Wednesday, Winnipeg voters continued their six-decade-long streak of re-electing incumbent mayors. They also avoided any other form of change, except when they had no choice.

Every incumbent councillor that faced a challenge from outside of council was re-elected on Thursday. That included Elmwood-East Kildonan's Jason Schreyer, whose was censured for abusing his city credit card and failing to attend meetings during a rookie term that could most charitably be described as hapless.

The only council incumbent who lost his seat was former St. Charles councillor Shawn Dobson, whose ward was realigned out of existence. Dobson was forced to face off in St. James against Scott Gillingham, whose quiet competence during his own rookie term earned him the respect and trust of most of his colleagues.

All five new faces at city council were elected in wards with no incumbents. Tory-affiliated Shawn Nason was elected in Transcona. NDP-affiliated Sherri Rollins picked up the labour-friendly ball from Jenny Gerbasi in Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry.

Vivian Santos went from working for Mike Pagtakhan in Point Douglas to succeeding him in that ward. Charleswood-Tuxedo councillor-elect Kevin Klein is the only candidate in any 2018 race to be endorsed by both the firefighters' union and the police union.

And St. Norbert-Seine River councillor-elect Markus Chambers is very likely the first black Winnipegger to be elected to council.

The desire for zero change also extended to the Portage and Main plebiscite, which was defeated just as easily as a CBC-commissioned Probe Research poll predicted it would two months ago.

For the one-third of Winnipeg voters who wanted the barricades to come down, there may be a temptation to blame North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty, who proposed the plebiscite. Those voters may also be tempted to blame Motkaluk, whose early tactical brilliance practically forced Bowman to go with the flow of Browaty's gambit.

But the real culprit here is Bowman himself, who possessed the political capital to follow through on his 2014 Portage and Main promise but chose not to dip into that kitty.

Bowman defeated Motkaluk by 37,668 votes on Wednesday. He beat her by 17 percentage points of the popular vote.

Asked whether his choice to abandon his Portage and Main pledge amounted to an act of political cowardice, the re-elected mayor pushed back.

"I'm not going to apologize for listening to Winnipeggers and they spoke today pretty clear," he said.

Bowman's strategy on Portage and Main should concern both "yes" and "no" voters. This mayor has made it clear he could walk back any promise that winds up being less popular than he is, personally.

Luckily for Winnipeggers, he didn't promise much this election campaign. Except, you know, to grow the city. Somehow.