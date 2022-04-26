Skip to Main Content
City of Winkler watching dike after brief flood scare

The City of Winkler is keeping a close eye on a dike along the southern edge of the community after a drainage culvert failed on Monday night.

Culvert buckled under pressure, forcing water to rise along South Dike, but repairs averted emrgency

Bartley Kives · CBC News ·
A culvert buckled at Highway 32 south of Winkler, causing water to back up. It has since been partly repaired. (Winkler Fire Department/Facebook)

Shortly after 10 p.m., the city warned residents to stay away from the South Dike that protects Winkler from a drainage channel that runs parallel to Road 11 North.

On the west side of Highway 32, a drainage culvert buckled under pressure and was pointing up into the air instead of draining water east of the highway, Mayor Martin Harder said Monday night.

That led water to back up west of the highway and initially prompted fears the city may have to evacuate some homes.

By 11:30 p.m., the culvert had been partly repaired, allowing water to resume flowing east, Harder said.

The mayor said there is no need to declare a state of emergency, but officials will keep an eye on the dike overnight.

The city advised Winkler residents to avoid gawking at the dike at either Highway 32 or 14 Street South.

