Fire starts at site of new Winkler school set to open this fall

Black smoke could be seen billowing from a new elementary school still being built in Winkler, Man., on Wednesday, after a fire started at the construction site.

The fire started at the site of the new Pine Ridge Elementary School some time in the afternoon, said Todd Monster, superintendent of Garden Valley School Division.

Construction started at the school about a year ago and it is set to open this fall for students from kindergarten to Grade 8, Monster said.

The division has no information yet about the cause of the fire, any injuries it could have caused or the possible damage to the site, he said.

Winkler is roughly 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.