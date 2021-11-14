48-year-old man taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds: Winkler police

Police in Winkler, Man., have made an arrest after a 48-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at a local motel early Sunday morning.

Just after 4:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the hotel in the southwestern Manitoba city, where they found a man suffering from a number of stab wounds, police said in a news release later that day.

Officers were told that a person believed to have committed the crime — a man known to the victim — had run away.

While police waited for paramedics to arrive, officers administered first aid to the man until he could be taken to hospital, but it's not known what condition he was in when he arrived.

While helping the 48-year-old, officers were told about a young man acting strangely at a nearby gas station. Police believed the suspicious person was the suspect in the stabbing, based on what they had learned in the investigation up to that point.

Officers went to the gas station and took a 23-year-old Winkler man into custody.

Police say he is facing charges of aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

