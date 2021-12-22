Skip to Main Content
Winkler police chief defends residents, local public health enforcement

Winkler police say enforcement of COVID-19 rules in the southern Manitoba city isn’t lax and the situation is "not as bad as it's portrayed."
Winkler police Chief Ryan Hunt says the community's adherence to public health orders is better than portrayed. (Google Street View)

Chief Ryan Hunt spoke out Tuesday, after the Free Press reported concerns about the number of shoppers failing to wear face masks at two big box stores in Winkler.

