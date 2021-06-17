Winkler pastor mourns father who died in Ontario ICU

In his 58 years living in Winkler, Abe Reimer was rarely alone.

He had grand- and great-grandchildren, including triplets on the way. He was well-known and well-loved in the close-knit southern Manitoba community.

His son never could have imagined that he would die alone in a Thunder Bay ICU.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

