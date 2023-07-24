Federal, Manitoba governments pledge almost $2.4M for Winkler Meats expansion

An upcoming capital project at Winkler Meats in southern Manitoba will more than double the number of jobs at the facility, a provincial news release says.

The federal and Manitoba governments will spend nearly $2.4 million over two years through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership capital infrastructure and investments program to support the project, which has a total price tag of $52.8 million, a news release said on Monday.

The expansion will bring the number of positions at the facility to the equivalent of 155 full-time jobs, the news release said.

The Manitoba government has also approved more than $7.8 million in loan financing and tax rebates for the project, a joint venture between Winkler Meats and Johnsonville Sausage, which sources some of its live sow supply from Western Canada.

Government funding will go toward new harvesting and processing equipment and a high-capacity packaging line, the release said.

The project is also expected to divert millions of kilograms of live animals from export to the United States, which the news release said will reduce the number of trucks transporting live animals and associated freight-related greenhouse gas emissions.

It will also "enhance the resiliency and benefits of the existing supply chain," the release said.

It's also anticipated the project will increase the volume of harvesting and processing — advancing "value-added opportunities" within Manitoba — and expand the company's contribution to Manitoba's gross domestic product by five times, for a total of $23 million per year.

The province said the project aligns with the Manitoba protein advantage strategy, which has a goal of attracting $1.5 billion in investments and creating 1,550 new jobs in the animal and plant protein sector by 2025.

The company's expansion is being done in consultation with Efficiency Manitoba, which has identified opportunities for energy savings on the building's design and construction to be more environmentally friendly and help lower the company's energy costs, the release said.

The province said the project also aligns with the opportunities for economic growth action plan, which it calls a "comprehensive set of tangible, focused and strategic actions that the Manitoba government is advancing in partnership with stakeholders and the private sector to create a stronger economic future for Manitobans."

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3.5-billion program of federal, provincial and territorial governments to support Canada's agri-food and agri-products sectors.

It's made up of $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5-billion commitment shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially and territorially for programs delivered and designed by the provinces and territories.

Businesses in Manitoba's value-added food processing sector can apply to the program for cost-shared funding from $50,000 to $2.5 million, the release said.

Eligible applicants include agri-food and agri-product processors, licensed commercial kitchens, primary producers, abattoirs, food and ingredient wholesalers and Indigenous communities, groups and governments.