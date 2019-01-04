Winkler woman, 24, killed in crash with semi on Manitoba highway

A 24-year-old woman from Winkler died Thursday after a collision between her vehicle and a semi-trailer on a highway near the southern Manitoba city.

The collision happened on Highway 3 near Road 17 North in the rural municipality of Stanley, about 10 kilometres from Winkler, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Police say the woman was driving an SUV going north in the southbound lane of the highway, when her vehicle collided with a semi driving south.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 45-year-old man from Austin, Man., received minor injuries.

Police say alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The investigation continues.

Winkler is about 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.