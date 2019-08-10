Winkler man charged after threats of violence to local business

A Winkler man has been charged with uttering threats after police allege he threatened to commit acts of violence at a local business.

The 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police learned about comments made about the business in the small Manitoba city, allegedly threatening violence over this weekend.

"Members of the Winkler Police Service acted immediately by arresting the suspect and conducting a thorough investigation into the threatening comments," Winkler police wrote in a Saturday news release.

"Officers did not find any evidence that the suspect had access to weapons or that the suspect had a plan to commit these acts of violence."

Winkler police are now urging the public not to spread "potentially false or inaccurate posts" on social media. Police say they're not aware of any immediate threat in relation to the matter.

The man was charged with uttering threats and released on a promise to appear in Morden Provincial Court on Sept. 10.

He was also served with an undertaking and must abide by multiple conditions before that date.

