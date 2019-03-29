A women's shelter in southern Manitoba is focusing on men to try and break the cycle of domestic violence.

Genesis House in Winkler, Man. has started programming for fathers who have experienced anger issues or have been violent with their families. It's the only program like it for that part of the province.

"The shift for shelters is we recognize that we are dealing with the women and the kids, but the dads are part of this," said Angela Braun, the executive director of Genesis House. "They're part of this whole system, and we need to figure out how we support the dads that want to make change."

Caring Dads is a nationally-recognized program that treats men who have abused or neglected their children, or exposed them to domestic violence. Since October, a group of 12 men have met every Thursday night at the Winkler Centennial Library to learn how to rebuild trust in their families, recognize unhealthy behaviours and what effect abuse has on children.

Genesis House provides a safe space for abused women and children in the Winkler area. They recently started programming for abusive men to try and break the cycle of domestic violence. (Submitted by Angela Braun)

The men in the 17-week program only have a few more meetings left. Braun said half of the group is there voluntarily. The rest have been referred by different social programs.

"There is very little room for absenteeism. You cannot miss. You cannot be late. There are high expectations of the participants in this group to be honest and to be very vulnerable."

Domestic violence 'happens in every corner of our province'

Programs for men who have been domestic abusers is scattered around Manitoba. The General Child and Family Services Authority hosts training for Caring Dads, and has programming available in Brandon, Portage la Prairie and several places in Winnipeg.

Other centres have created their own programs. The West Central Women's Resource Centre in Winnipeg will host a new healing circle for men next week as part of their violence recovery programming.

Lorie English, executive director of the West Central Women's Resource Centre, says it's good to see programming on dealing with domestic violence for men is expanding. (Ian Froese/CBC)

"It's for men to talk about their own violence that they may have experienced, and what they feel they need in terms of support to be better parents, to be better partners, and to get the support that they need," said executive director Lorie English.

There are several different programs for male abusers in Winnipeg, so English said it's great that southern, rural Manitoban men will have it close by, too.

"Domestic violence doesn't discriminate. It doesn't just happen in the city. It happens in every corner of our province and country. It happens across all cultures, all socioeconomic backgrounds," she said.

Program has 'opened the eyes' of many in Winkler

Genesis House staff had to secure money for the program through presentations to charities, non-profits and municipal councils. Braun said their provincial funding hasn't budged in more than a decade so they had to make their case to a lot of different groups before they could afford to run the program.

But that prolonged exposure helped locals see the need for the program.

"It definitely has opened the eyes for many people in the community," Braun said

Not only has the program made locals more aware of Genesis House but Braun says it's also made more women feel comfortable to come in and use their resources, and has started a more positive conversation about healing from domestic violence.