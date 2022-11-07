6 people, including 2 teens, arrested after feuding Winkler families fight with weapons: police

Six people, age 15 to 48, are accused of assault after two rival families fought with weapons, sending three people — including a pregnant woman — to hospital on Friday night, Winkler police say.

Police say one of the families went to the home of the other family to instigate a fight over an ongoing dispute.

Officers were called to the fight in the southern Manitoba city's downtown shortly before 8 p.m., police said in a news release on Monday.

Callers told police there were multiple people with various weapons outside a home near Mountain Avenue and Eighth Street, and one person was trying to drive someone over with a vehicle, the news release said.

Three people were hurt during the fight, including a pregnant woman, who was taken to a local hospital and then to a Winnipeg facility.

A 41-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were also taken to hospital, where they were treated and released.

Three people who were assaulted on Friday night were taken to Boundary Trails Health Centre for treatment. Two were treated and released and the third, a woman who is pregnant, was taken to Winnipeg for care. (Donna Lee/CBC)

Six people face assault charges. They were released with conditions.

The 48-year-old man was arrested after he was released from hospital and will be charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

The 41-year-old woman was also arrested after her release from hospital and will be charged with assault causing bodily harm.

A 15-year-old boy faces charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and breaking release conditions, as well as resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

A 46-year-old man faces three counts of assault causing bodily harm.

A 22-year-old man faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 16-year-old girl will be charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The 48-year-old and the 15-year-old are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24 in the neighbouring city of Morden, Man. The other four are to appear in court in Morden on Jan. 10.

CBC News requested more information from the Winkler Police Service, but didn't immediately receive a response.

