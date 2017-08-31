Man who stabbed 15-year-old girl in Winkler church bathroom gets 10 years in prison

A man who randomly stabbed a 15-year-old girl multiple times inside the bathroom of a Winkler church has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Maksym Kravchenko was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in connection with the attack on Aug. 27, 2017. Kravchenko, who was 39 at the time, entered the Pembina Valley Baptist Church about 30 minutes after the end of Sunday service, went into the women's bathroom and attacked the teen.

Neither Kravchenko nor the victim knew each other, police said at the time.

After the attack, Kravchenko left the church and sat in a car parked outside, where officers arrested him a short time later. They found the victim in the bathroom suffering from multiple serious wounds. Paramedics took her to hospital in stable condition.

After undergoing a psychological assessment, Kravchenko was found fit to stand trial.

On March 7, 2019, Kravchenko was convicted of aggravated assault and sentenced to 10 years in prison, Winkler police announced on their Facebook page.

Kravchenko, who is originally from Ukraine, has a previous conviction for assault in 2015 stemming from a domestic violence incident.