People in the southern Manitoba city of Winkler are stepping up to help three young boys who survived a horrific crash in Mexico that killed their parents and one of their siblings earlier this month.

The family of six was on their way to a Mennonite community to visit family on Aug. 19, when their vehicle was struck by a truck on a highway near Saltillo, in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila.

Friends say Corny Peters, 36, his wife Mary, 33, and their six-year-old son were all killed in the crash.

The other three sons —ages 13, 10 and two — are recovering in a hospital in Mexico under the care of relatives.

"Corny's wife and one son were killed in the crash and Corny died later in hospital," said Chris Unrau, a resident of Winkler and one of the man's former employers.

He said the accident has left the whole community in shock.

"People from our community are obviously very concerned for the three boys that did survive," Unrau said.

"As a community, I think we need to step up and try to do what we can to help the boys transition into their new lives without parents."

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with those affected by the tragic car accident in Mexico," a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

"Consular officials are providing consular services to Canadians involved in the car accident in Mexico. Due to the provisions under the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed."

Roots in Mexico

Unrau said the family had connections with a Mennonite community in Mexico. He said the family was just three hours away from their destination when the accident happened.

"They have roots down in Mexico, and some of them do come back to Canada for work — they seek work and employment opportunities here, and from what I understand they were heading back to get their family settled down in Mexico again."

Unrau said the incident brings back painful memories for him. His brother and nephew died in a car crash a few years ago.

"For me it hits especially close to home," Unrau said.

"Similarly, the breadwinner was killed in that accident and we raised funds for my niece to get through university."

​Unrau said that's part of the reason why he wants to help the boys.

As of Thursday, a GoFundMe campaign had already raised more than $19,000 to cover medical bills for the three boys and funeral costs for their parents and brother.

Unrau said a trust fund has also been set up at the Access Credit Union in Winkler. He said an advisory board made up of relatives and friends will be established to make sure the funds are distributed properly to the kids in Mexico.​

He said he has been in touch with Corny Peters's brother, who said all the three boys still need to heal from their physical injuries before any decision can be made about whether they can be brought back to Canada.

"At this point we're not sure where they are going to end up," he said, adding that he will support whatever decision is made by family members in Mexico.

"The important thing to remember is that this isn't a tragedy that ends — this is one that continues for the rest of their lives. These boys will never get their parents back," Unrau said.

"There's a saying it takes a village to raise a child, and this is an example of where this community really needs to step up."