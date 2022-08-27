Man critically injured after Winnipeg police shooting in Windsor Park

A man is in critical condition after he was shot by Winnipeg police in the city's Windsor Park neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Officers were involved a shooting shortly after 2 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said in a brief emailed statement later Saturday morning.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, the release says.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving police in the province, has been notified and is taking charge of the investigation, the news release said.

Police did not release any further information, such as the man's age or where in Windsor Park — a southeast Winnipeg neighbourhood — the shooting happened.

When contacted Saturday morning, the Winnipeg Police Service's duty office would not give any further details, citing the IIU investigation.

A number of officers and police vehicles, including a truck from the forensic identification unit, were seen Saturday in a back lane near Bernier Bay, which is located in Windsor Park.

On Saturday afternoon, a CBC reporter and videographer saw evidence markers in a large section of the back lane, which was cordoned off with police tape, as well as a drone flying above the area.

CBC News has also reached out to the IIU for more information.

The Winnipeg Police Service's forensic identification unit was on scene in a back lane near Bernier Bay on Saturday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

