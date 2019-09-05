Windsor Park residents hold crime prevention meeting in call to 'take back' community

Another Winnipeg community held a meeting Wednesday evening to discuss issues with property crime and the impacts methamphetamine is having on their community.

Just over 100 people attended the event, called Take Back Windsor Park, which was held at the Winakwa Community Centre.

"We've all seen in the news lately crystal meth is a hot button topic, property crime's a hot button issue and Windsor Park has not been immune to that," said Kristopher Whittaker, a co-organizer of the event and a resident of the community.

"We're seeing it in certain pockets of the neighbourhood and it's starting to spread out, and the purpose of this meeting this evening was to give the community the information that we need to address those issues," he said.

Residents listened to presentations by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, Winnipeg Police Service, the Bear Clan, St. Boniface Street Links and the Citizens On Patrol Program.

Residents were invited to ask questions, as well as visit information booths from local home security companies, police, and Crime Stoppers.

"It was a lot of information compressed into one, I hope people go home with a better understanding of addiction, the way addiction works, the way how crystal meth works on the body," said Whittaker.

'I just want to feel very safe again'

Resident Barbara Maguire said she's worried about the increased thefts of bicycles and lawnmowers and has even heard of break-ins to homes in the area.

"I've lived in Windsor Park for about 35 years and I've seen the changes," Maguire said.

"I just want to feel very safe again. I never used to bother locking doors and things like that but now I make sure everything is locked up tight," she said.

Barbara Maguire has lived in Windsor Park for 35 years. She said she's seen a change in the neighbourhood over the past few years when it comes to crime. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Others felt they gained a better understanding of meth and where it comes from, but were disappointed there wasn't any concrete advice.

"Well, I learned lots of stuff about the drugs and about how they act, [where] they come from … but nothing that will really stop the crime in my neighbourhood," said Martha Nowicki, who has lived in Windsor Park for 27 years.

"They were just talking about like go around patrolling and volunteer patrolling and see activities, but what do you do after?" she asked.

"The police is busy, they are not going to check somebody who is driving around the neighbourhood or guys with their backpacks and bicycles."

Martha Nowicki said she learned lots of about meth at the event but said she was hoping to learn more concrete ways to stop crime in the area. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Police talk crime prevention, reporting

There have been several similar events in communities throughout the city in recent months, and at each of them discussions around meth figure prominently.

WPS Insp. Max Waddell spoke to the crowd about how meth makes its way into communities, the effects it has on the body, and how the addiction plays a role in violence and property crimes.

"We ask people to take solid crime prevention initiatives, make sure your garages are locked, put your valuables away," he said.

"We talk a lot about the connection between methamphetamine and stolen bicycles, so don't leave your bicycle in your back lane without locking it up."

Waddell also spoke about the importance of reporting all property crimes to police, by calling the non-emergency number or doing so online.

Winnipeg police Insp. Max Waddell spoke about where meth comes from and how it affects people who use the drug. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Some attendees expressed concerns about the police service's ability to respond to petty crimes and how some residents felt police didn't take their calls about suspicious activity seriously.

"We are currently under a large strain with our resources, our chief has been pretty clear about that," said Waddell.

"You need to be persistent, the police are not perfect and we try and balance that as best as we can."

Waddell said enforcement is just one component of the police illicit drugs strategy on meth, the others are education and intervention.

"This is a supply and demand challenge and if we can prevent the demand than there will no longer be supply," Waddell said.

"We have to educate people to tell their loved ones, their friends, their families, their children to stop using this horrific drug because it truly is ruining lives, it's ruining communities and it's putting an undue strain on all of our front-line resources.