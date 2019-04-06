Man facing firearms charges after shots fired inside Windsor Hotel

Three people were taken into custody but only one man was charged after shots were fired inside the Windsor Hotel Saturday, Winnipeg police say.

Streets were closed off for hours around the downtown Winnipeg hotel while the police's armed tactical support unit responded to reports of gunfire from within the building.

Members of the tactical support team enter the Windsor Hotel after reports of gunfire Saturday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

There were no injuries reported.

A 55-year-old man is now facing numerous firearms-related charges.

Police say he shot up the electrical panel inside the hotel, knocking power out in the building and surrounding area, but it's not clear why.

Winnipeg police say the man shot up an electrical panel in the hotel. (Shane Gibson/CBC)

The other two men taken into custody have since been released without being charged.

