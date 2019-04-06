Winnipeg police surround Windsor Hotel, responding to 'serious incident'

Downtown Winnipeg's Winsdor Hotel is surrounded by police, including the armoured vehicle.

CBC News saw tactical support team members entering the building on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 4:40 p.m., police took one man into custody.

The Winnipeg Police Service armoured vehicle is on scene at Garry Street, where police are responding to what they're calling 'a situation.' (Travis Golby/CBC)

Police tweeted that there is "a situation" at Garry Street and have asked people to avoid the area.

Police are on scene at a serious incident on Garry Street between York Ave and St Mary. Tactical Support Team members are scene working to resolve the situation. We ask vehicle and pedestrian traffic to avoid the area at this time. <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegTMC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> —@wpgpolice

More from CBC Manitoba: