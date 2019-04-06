Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police surround Windsor Hotel, responding to 'serious incident'
Winnipeg police surround Windsor Hotel, responding to 'serious incident'

Downtown Winnipeg's Winsdor Hotel is surrounded by police, including the armoured vehicle. 

Armoured vehicle, tactical team responding to situation at downtown hotel

Winnipeg police have the Windsor Hotel surrounded Saturday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

CBC News saw tactical support team members entering the building on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 4:40 p.m., police took one man into custody. 

The Winnipeg Police Service armoured vehicle is on scene at Garry Street, where police are responding to what they're calling 'a situation.' (Travis Golby/CBC)

Police tweeted that there is "a situation" at Garry Street and have asked people to avoid the area. 

