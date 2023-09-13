Streets blocked off in downtown Winnipeg due to fire at vacant Windsor Hotel
Winnipeg police have blocked Fort Street and Garry Street at St. Mary Avenue while crews fight a fire at the Windsor Hotel.
Police ask the public to avoid the area.
Plumes of grey smoke are billowing out of the building and blanketing the area around the downtown hotel on Wednesday morning.
The 120-year-old hotel has been vacant since March, when it was closed under a provincial health order. There's no word yet if anyone was injured.
Power is out in the immediate area around the fire, Manitoba Hydro's outage map shows.
The city advises nearby residents to close their doors and windows and monitor air quality.