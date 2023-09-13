Streets blocked off in downtown Winnipeg due to fire at vacant Windsor Hotel

Winnipeg police have blocked Fort Street and Garry Street at St. Mary Avenue while crews fight a fire at the Windsor Hotel.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.

Plumes of grey smoke are billowing out of the building and blanketing the area around the downtown hotel on Wednesday morning.

The 120-year-old hotel has been vacant since March, when it was closed under a provincial health order. There's no word yet if anyone was injured.

Smoke billows out of the vacant Windsor Hotel in downtown Winnipeg Wednesday morning. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Power is out in the immediate area around the fire, Manitoba Hydro's outage map shows.

Plumes of grey smoke billow out of the Windsor Hotel in downtown Winnipeg Wednesday morning. (Submitted by Simone Povoledo)

The city advises nearby residents to close their doors and windows and monitor air quality.