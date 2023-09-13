Content
Manitoba

Streets blocked off in downtown Winnipeg due to fire at vacant Windsor Hotel

Winnipeg police have blocked Fort Street and Garry Street at St. Mary Avenue while crews fight a fire at the Windsor Hotel.

CBC News ·
Firefighters battle a blaze at the 120-year-old Windsor Hotel in downtown Winnipeg Wednesday morning
Firefighters battle a blaze at the 120-year-old Windsor Hotel in downtown Winnipeg Wednesday morning. The hotel has been vacant since March due to a health hazard order.

Police ask the public to avoid the area. 

Plumes of grey smoke are billowing out of the building and blanketing the area around the downtown hotel on Wednesday morning.

The 120-year-old hotel has been vacant since March, when it was closed under a provincial health order. There's no word yet if anyone was injured.

Smoke billowing out of the vacant Windsor Hotel Wednesday morning in winnipeg.
Smoke billows out of the vacant Windsor Hotel in downtown Winnipeg Wednesday morning.

Power is out in the immediate area around the fire, Manitoba Hydro's outage map shows.

Plumes of grey smoke was billowing out of the Windsor Hotel in downtown Winnipeg Wednesday morning.
Plumes of grey smoke billow out of the Windsor Hotel in downtown Winnipeg Wednesday morning.

The city advises nearby residents to close their doors and windows and monitor air quality.

Winnipeg residents cope with smoke from a fire at the vacant Windsor Hotel in the city's downtown.
Winnipeg residents cope with smoke from a fire at the vacant Windsor Hotel downtown.
