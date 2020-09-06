Wind warnings issued for southern Manitoba, with gusts of up to 90 km/h expected

Communities in south-central and southeastern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, are under a wind warning on Sunday, as meteorologists predict damaging gusts will form over the Red River Valley.

That's expected to happen sometime Sunday afternoon, Environment Canada said in a warning issued at 4:23 a.m.

Strong northwesterly winds that may cause damage are forecast to gradually subside by Sunday evening, the warning said.

The winds are being caused by a cold front that has come through the area, Environment Canada meteorologist Dan Fulton said.

"Probably a good time to secure things that are outside, lawn chairs and such, that you don't want blowing into your neighbour's yard," Fulton said.

That wind could cause damage to buildings, including roof shingles and windows. High winds may also throw loose objects or break tree branches, the warning said.

"The main issue, I think, is probably tree branches, especially given that the leaves are still on the trees," Fulton said.

The winds are expected to die down after the sun sets on Sunday, he said.

As of early Sunday morning, the wind warning includes the City of Winnipeg and the following regions:

Dugald-Beausejour-Grand Beach.

Morden-Winkler-Altona-Morris.

Portage la Prairie-Headingley-Brunkild-Carman.

Selkirk-Gimli-Stonewall-Woodlands.

Steinbach-St. Adolphe-Emerson-Vita-Richer.

A large swath of the province that includes most of southern Manitoba is also under a special weather statement. That statement details a risk of strong winds Sunday afternoon and possible frost on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

An Alberta clipper — a fast-moving, low-pressure weather system — is passing across the Prairies, bringing showers, strong winds and cool temperatures in that part of Manitoba, the statement said.

While the system is bringing colder-than-average temperatures to the region — including a risk of frost overnight Monday into Tuesday morning — it's a common phenomenon near the end of summer or beginning of fall, Fulton said.

A full list of affected municipalities is available on Environment Canada's website.

The City of Winnipeg also issued a reminder that open-air fires are not allowed with high winds forecast.

That ban applies to fire pits, fireworks and any open fires in private or public spaces, the city said in a news release on Sunday. The ban applies when wind speeds in the city are faster than 25 km/h, whether a permit was obtained or not, the release said.