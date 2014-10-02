Wind warning in effect for southern shores of Lake Manitoba
People living along the southern shores of Lake Manitoba are being warned about high winds developing late Wednesday evening and extending until midday Thursday.
Water levels could rise as much as five feet or more, province warns
The province's Hydrologic Forecast Centre has put a high wind warning in effect for the south basin of the lake.
CBC's John Sauder is forecasting strong winds from the south will shift and then come from the north, reaching speeds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.
High winds and wave action could raise water levels by as much as five feet or more, the province warns. Property owners are advised to take precautions.
Sauder also said winds are often stronger over areas of open water so gusts over 60 km/h are likely.
The province says the south basin is free of ice.
