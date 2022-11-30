Province warns high winds could lead to ice pileups on south shores of Lake Winnipeg, Lake Manitoba
The Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure's Hydrologic Forecast Centre is warning high winds along the southern shores of Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg lasting into Wednesday could see water levels rise, ice pile up.
Northwest winds gusting up to 75 km/h expected Wednesday in the lakes' south basins
The province is warning high winds along the southern shores of Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg could have damaging effects.
Northwest wind gusts up to 75 km/h lasting into Wednesday afternoon, as well as wave action, could raise water levels by five feet or more, and there is a risk of ice pileup, according to the Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure's Hydrologic Forecast Centre.
The winds started to develop Tuesday, with the most severe risks for the south basin of Lake Manitoba and shorelines near Gimli on the west, and Victoria Beach on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.
The centre is advising property owners to take precautions.
Affected areas can be viewed through the Manitoba Lake Wind Effect Forecast.
