Province warns of high winds along Lake Winnipeg, Lake Manitoba Wednesday

The province is warning people who live along Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg that winds gusting up to 85 kilometres per hour could raise water levels over the next couple of days.

Manitoba Infrastructure's Hydrologic Forecast Centre says high winds will develop the early morning of Wednesday and last until the next morning, the centre said in a news release on Tuesday.

That could affect people and properties along the south basin of Lake Manitoba, and shorelines near Gimli on the west as well as Victoria Beach on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.

The centre forecasts wind from the northwest gusting up to 85 kilometres per hour, which means wave action could raise water levels by five feet (1.5 metres) or more over the next couple of days.

The province is warning property owners in the affected areas to take precautions.

