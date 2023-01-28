Mild days no more: Wind chills approaching -40 put southern Manitoba into deep freeze

The mild winter in southern Manitoba is coming to an abrupt end this weekend.

Wind chill values approaching –40 are being forecast throughout the weekend and into the next week for the entirety of southern Manitoba, says Environment Canada, which has issued an extreme cold warning.

The weather agency says temperature will warm slightly during the day, but the temperature will dip as the night falls.

The frigid blast of winter comes as an Arctic air mass settles over the province.

Some areas of northern Manitoba, including Thompson and Lynn Lake, are seeing temperatures in the mid-minus 30s that feel like –45 to –50, in part because of northwesterly winds of 15 to 20 km/h.

Environment Canada recommends dressing warmly, and dressing in layers. It says frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

Chest pain, shortness of breath, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and discolouration in fingers and toes are all possible symptoms of these weather conditions, the agency says.

Extreme cold brings an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia, Manitoba Health warns. Young people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those exercising or working outside and people who are homeless are at even greater risk.