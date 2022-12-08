Parts of northwestern Manitoba could see dangerous –50 wind chill overnight: Environment Canada

The entire northwest corner of Manitoba is under an extreme cold warning, and Environment Canada is warning that wind chill values could drop to dangerous levels overnight Wednesday.

Most regions are expected to see overnight lows drop into the –35 C to –40 C range, with wind chill making it feel like –45 to –50, the weather agency says.

Conditions will improve throughout the day Thursday, as relatively warmer air begins to move into the northwestern Manitoba, according to Environment Canada.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the following areas were under extreme cold warnings:

Brochet.

Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage and Snow Lake.

Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan.

Tadoule Lake.

The Pas, Wanless, Westray and Clearwater Provincial Park

Dangerous wind chills of –45 to –50 are expected in parts of northwestern Manitoba Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, says Environment Canada. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Extreme cold brings an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia, Manitoba Health warns. Young people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those exercising or working outside and people who are homeless are at even greater risk.

Environment Canada advises watching out for cold-weather related symptoms, including chest pain, shortness of breath, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and discolouration in fingers and toes.

Several rural communities hit record lows

Eleven Manitoba communities set new record lows Wednesday, six of which saw 50-year-old records fall as much of southern and central Manitoba was under a cold spell Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Pilot Mound set the coldest new Dec. 7 mark at –36.8 C (beating the 32.2 C on Dec. 7, 1972).

Other areas that broke 1972 records on Wednesday were:

Shoal Lake: –36.2 C (–34.4 C in 1972).

Melita: –35.3 C (–33.9 C).

Altona: –33.5 C (–31.7 C).

Swan River: –35.6 C (–31.7 C).

Gretna: –33.5 C (–31.7 C)

Dominion City and Emerson also hit new records, at –32.4 C on Wednesday (compared to the 2013 record of –30.6 C in each community).

Steinbach, at –35.5 C, shattered its previous Dec. 7 record from 1958.

Grand Rapids also set a new record low of –34.3 C, eclipsing the previous mark of –33.9 C in 2012.

Carman was –34.6 C on Wednesday, beating out the Dec. 7 record of –32.8 C, which had stood since 1936.

