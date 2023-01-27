Wind chill could reach -50 in parts of northern Manitoba, says national weather agency

A frigid blast of Arctic air is descending on the northern part of Manitoba, and Environment Canada is warning that wind chill values could drop to dangerous levels overnight Thursday.

An extreme cold warning has been issued for regions of Churchill, Brochet, York and Tadoule Lake. Those areas are expected to see overnight temperatures drop into the mid-minus 30s to 40s, with gusty northwesterly winds making it feel like –45 to –50 with the wind chill, the weather agency says.

The extreme wind chill values are expected to persist over the next few days as an Arctic air mass settles over the area.

Environment Canada recommends dressing warmly, and dressing in layers,

Extreme cold brings an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia, Manitoba Health warns. Young people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those exercising or working outside and people who are homeless are at even greater risk.

Environment Canada advises watching out for cold-weather related symptoms, including chest pain, shortness of breath, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and discolouration in fingers and toes.

