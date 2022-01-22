Wind chill values could drop below –45 with extreme cold warning in parts of Manitoba

Another blast of cold Arctic air is set to descend on much of eastern and parts of northern Manitoba for the next few days.

The extreme cold warnings were issued by Environment Canada on Saturday afternoon. They are in place for the City of Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach, Winkler, Gimli, Arborg, Whiteshell, Poplar River and communities in between.

The northern regions of Brochet and Tadoule Lake are also under an extreme cold warning.

The cold air mass, combined with 20 km/h winds, will drop wind chill values below –45 tonight, according to the national weather agency.

Only a slight improvement is expected on Sunday afternoon, with the chilly weather expected to remain in these areas until Tuesday.

Environment Canada recommends anyone going outside to bundle up. Exposed skin can lead to frostbite within minutes.

