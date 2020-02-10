Jefferson re-signs with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

All-star defensive end Willie Jefferson is returning to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the organization announced Monday afternoon.

Jefferson, coming off his best season yet in his CFL career, signed a two-year extension with the football club.

"We are very excited to have Willie and his family return for another two seasons," general manager Kyle Walters said in a news release.

"The talent he brings to the table and his ability to change football games speaks for itself, but what we have gotten to know over the past season is the person behind the player, and that is just as important to our football operations."

Let’s Run It Back🏆!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CmonDownToWinnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CmonDownToWinnipeg</a>👐🏾 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheW</a> @ Investors Group Field <a href="https://t.co/HUESvKZo9L">https://t.co/HUESvKZo9L</a> —@Stmn_Willie_Bmn They always said the East is sweet... <br>But the West is Best!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CmonDownToWinnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CmonDownToWinnipeg</a>👐🏾 —@Stmn_Willie_Bmn

Jefferson was an essential piece to the Bombers' Grey Cup run in 2019.

In his first year with the Bombers, Jefferson posted a career-best 12 sacks, set a new CFL record for pass knockdowns by a defensive lineman (16), and was the league leader in forced fumbles. He was later named the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player, as well as a league and division All-star for the third consecutive season.

Jefferson was also named the Bombers' Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2019.

In the 107th Grey Cup game, Jefferson continued his dominance by sacking the Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback three times and forcing two fumbles. The performance helped the Bombers earn their 11th Grey Cup.

Prior to coming to Winnipeg, Jefferson played with the Edmonton Eskimos for two seasons before joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2016-18.