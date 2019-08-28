Blue Bombers' Willie Jefferson named CFL's top performer of the month

Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson has been running wild over opposing offences in the CFL this season but a particularly dominant run in August has earned him big honours.

The Canadian Football League announced Tuesday that Jefferson is the league's top performer for the month.

In one game alone — the Bombers' 34-28 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Aug. 23 — Jefferson registered three quarterback sacks, four tackles, two forced fumbles, two tackles for losses, and a fumble recovery.

He also used his 6-foot-7, 248-pound frame to win a battle for an attempted onside kick by Edmonton to give the Bombers possession with 68 seconds left in the game, sealing the win.





In the previous week, a 32-16 victory over the BC Lions, Jefferson registered one of seven sacks on the night, but also intercepted quarterback Mike Reilly with Winnipeg leading 15-13 and returned it 30 yards to set up a Bomber TD.



Jefferson added another pass knock-down in a win over the Calgary Stampeders on Aug. 8 and collected two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass knock-down Aug. 1 against the Toronto Argonauts.



The Bombers next face the Saskatchewan Roughriders — the team the Bombers lured Jefferson from in the off-season — in the annual Labour Day Classic on Sept. 1.