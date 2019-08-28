Blue Bombers' Willie Jefferson named CFL's top performer of the month
Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson has been running wild over opposing offences in the CFL this season but a particularly dominant run in August has earned him big honours.
Jefferson and the Bombers meet his former team, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, on Sunday
Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson has been running wild over opposing offences in the CFL this season but a particularly dominant run in August has earned him big honours.
The Canadian Football League announced Tuesday that Jefferson is the league's top performer for the month.
In one game alone — the Bombers' 34-28 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Aug. 23 — Jefferson registered three quarterback sacks, four tackles, two forced fumbles, two tackles for losses, and a fumble recovery.
He also used his 6-foot-7, 248-pound frame to win a battle for an attempted onside kick by Edmonton to give the Bombers possession with 68 seconds left in the game, sealing the win.
In the previous week, a 32-16 victory over the BC Lions, Jefferson registered one of seven sacks on the night, but also intercepted quarterback Mike Reilly with Winnipeg leading 15-13 and returned it 30 yards to set up a Bomber TD.
Jefferson added another pass knock-down in a win over the Calgary Stampeders on Aug. 8 and collected two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass knock-down Aug. 1 against the Toronto Argonauts.
The Bombers next face the Saskatchewan Roughriders — the team the Bombers lured Jefferson from in the off-season — in the annual Labour Day Classic on Sept. 1.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.