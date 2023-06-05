Magnus Avenue house fire latest in string of William Whyte blazes, neighbours say

Residents in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighbourhood want the city to work faster to deal with a rash of house fires that have left piles of charred rubble across their community.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a house on Magnus Avenue near Main Street Monday morning.

The two-storey building had boards covering the windows on the first floor, and firefighters said they found four people who are not the owners inside. They extinguished the fire before 10:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

The fire on Magnus Avenue is just the latest example of a problem that has plagued the community in recent years, said Darrell Warren, president of the William Whyte Neighborhood Association.

"It's very scary," Warren said, who has lived in the neighbourhood for 62 years.

"A lot of the people in the area that live next door to these houses, they sleep with one eye open, unfortunately."

30 fires, then 2 more

In a letter to media, the association said that within the last three years, they counted 30 fires within the neighbourhood, which spans nine blocks west of Main Street to Arlington Street, and eight blocks north of Selkirk Avenue to Redwood Avenue.

Just one day after issuing that press release, there were fires at two more houses, including the one on Magnus, and another at the corner of Manitoba Avenue and Aikins Street.

"Our seniors are just scared to death and their kids want them out of here, want them to move out, because they just say it's too unsafe," Warren said.

District fire chief Larry Szarsky said property owners need to be accountable for the safety of their buildings.

"It shouldn't be us going to the same structure every two weeks," he said.

"There's people here that live in the area that are concerned, they express their opinions to the fire department, and we express our opinions to [city] council."

City councillors have proposed a number of changes to crack down on vacant and derelict buildings. Council recently passed a motion to bill property owners whenever fire crews respond to incidents at vacant buildings.

Other proposals working their way through committees include a motion to eliminate requirements for a public hearing and a plan to rebuild before issuing demolition permits.

A separate motion would enhance security requirements for vacant buildings, impose a new inspection fee on owners of problem properties and add four new bylaw officers dedicated to keeping track of them.

Warren says he supports those measures, but wishes the city would act faster.

"Let's fix these houses up before they burn, where they can be salvaged. And if they can't be salvaged, let's plow them down and hopefully we'll get some people in here that want to build and get some new houses," he said.

"Every time that it's prolonged another day, as you see, there's two more houses gone."