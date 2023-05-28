Dog, cat found dead, 5 displaced after house fire in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighbourhood: city

Five people were displaced and two pets were found dead after a fire at a home in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighbourhood on Saturday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called about the fire at a two-storey house on Pritchard Avenue, between MacGregor and Parr streets, shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, a City of Winnipeg news release says.

Smoke and flames were coming from the home when crews arrived. They fought the blaze from inside of the house and had it under control shortly after 8 p.m., the release says.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but the city's animal services agency was dispatched after firefighters found a dead cat and dog inside of the residence.

The city's emergency social services team arranged temporary accomodation for the five people who were displaced by the fire, according to the release.

No damage estimates are available for the fire, the city says, and the cause remains under investigation.

