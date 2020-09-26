Number of people taken to hospital after 'very serious' Winnipeg collision

A number of people were taken to hospital after a van and truck collided in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., first responders were on the scene of the crash near the corner of Boyd Avenue and Andrews Street.

A spokesperson from the Winnipeg Police Service's duty office said it's a "very serious motor vehicle collision," but wouldn't say how many people were taken to hospital and in what condition.

The truck could be seen flipped on its side, while the van's windshield had caved in and the front bumper was ripped off.

Two vehicles were involved in what police are calling a "very serious" collision on the corner of Boyd Avenue and Andrews Street. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The City of Winnipeg declined to answer any questions on the incident, referring all inquiries to police

