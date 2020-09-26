Number of people taken to hospital after 'very serious' Winnipeg collision
A van and truck were severely damaged in a collision in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighbourhood on Saturday evening.
Crash occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday in the area of Boyd Avenue and Andrews Street
A number of people were taken to hospital after a van and truck collided in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
At about 1:30 p.m., first responders were on the scene of the crash near the corner of Boyd Avenue and Andrews Street.
A spokesperson from the Winnipeg Police Service's duty office said it's a "very serious motor vehicle collision," but wouldn't say how many people were taken to hospital and in what condition.
The truck could be seen flipped on its side, while the van's windshield had caved in and the front bumper was ripped off.
The City of Winnipeg declined to answer any questions on the incident, referring all inquiries to police
