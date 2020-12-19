Missing man last seen in Winnipeg's Fort Rouge, Riverview areas on Thursday, police say

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a 36-year-old man last seen in the area of the city's Fort Rouge and Riverview neighbourhoods.

William Sinclair was last seen on Thursday wearing a black hat, black sweater, black pants and a blue face mask, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Saturday.

Sinclair is six feet, one inch tall with a slim build. He has short black hair and brown eyes, the release said.

Police said they are concerned for Sinclair's well-being. They are asking anyone with information about where Sinclair is to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Police say they are concerned for William Sinclair's well-being. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

