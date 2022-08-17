38-year-old Winnipeg man reported missing last week found dead: police

Winnipeg police say a 38-year-old man who was reported missing last week has been found dead.

William Sinclair was last seen leaving his home in Winnipeg's North End at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 7, police said in a news release last Friday.

In an update Wednesday, they said he had been found dead. They did not indicate the cause of death.

His death is not deemed suspicious and is not being investigated, said Winnipeg police spokesperson Ally Siatecki.