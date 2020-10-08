Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg fire crews douse flames at business south of Assiniboine Forest
Manitoba·New

Winnipeg fire crews douse flames at business south of Assiniboine Forest

Emergency crews have a section of Wilkes Avenue closed this morning after a fire at a business on Loudon Road, just south of the Assiniboine Forest.

Police, fire department reopen Wilkes Avenue hours after closure due to fire on Loudoun Road

CBC News ·
Fire crews douse flames at RJ Millwork on Loudoun Road near Wilkes Avenue Thursday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Emergency crews closed part of Wilkes Avenue Thursday morning after a fire at a business just south of the Assiniboine Forest.

Winnipeg police and fire crews arrived at the scene of a fire on Loudoun Road near Wilkes just before 4 a.m. 

The fire started in a building at RJ Millwork located on Loudoun.

No one appeared to have been hurt, police said.

Wilkes was closed between Loudoun and Elmhurst roads but reopened before 7 a.m., though Loudoun remained closed.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now