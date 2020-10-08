Winnipeg fire crews douse flames at business south of Assiniboine Forest

Emergency crews closed part of Wilkes Avenue Thursday morning after a fire at a business just south of the Assiniboine Forest.

Winnipeg police and fire crews arrived at the scene of a fire on Loudoun Road near Wilkes just before 4 a.m.

The fire started in a building at RJ Millwork located on Loudoun.

No one appeared to have been hurt, police said.

Wilkes was closed between Loudoun and Elmhurst roads but reopened before 7 a.m., though Loudoun remained closed.

