Winnipeg fire crews douse flames at business south of Assiniboine Forest
Emergency crews have a section of Wilkes Avenue closed this morning after a fire at a business on Loudon Road, just south of the Assiniboine Forest.
Police, fire department reopen Wilkes Avenue hours after closure due to fire on Loudoun Road
Emergency crews closed part of Wilkes Avenue Thursday morning after a fire at a business just south of the Assiniboine Forest.
Winnipeg police and fire crews arrived at the scene of a fire on Loudoun Road near Wilkes just before 4 a.m.
The fire started in a building at RJ Millwork located on Loudoun.
No one appeared to have been hurt, police said.
Wilkes was closed between Loudoun and Elmhurst roads but reopened before 7 a.m., though Loudoun remained closed.
More from CBC Manitoba: