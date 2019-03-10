Wildwood Park home seriously damaged after afternoon blaze

A home in Wildwood Park has suffered significant damage following an early afternoon fire.

Just after noon Sunday, fire crews were called to a home at Wildwood Park and South Drive in Winnipeg.

When crews arrived, they found the attic of the home was on fire. (Travis Golby/CBC )

District chief Ted McDougall told CBC News that there was smoke on the roof when they arrived and the fire quickly spread to the roof and attic area of the single-storey home.

The blaze was brought under control by 12:28 p.m., but the home suffered fire, smoke, and water damage.

The cause is still under investigation, but fire official believe it may have been electrical. (Travis Golby/CBC )

The sole occupant of the home had already gotten out by the time crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the WFPS says it may have been electrical in nature.

McDougall estimated the damage at $130,000 to the house and $30,000 to the contents.

