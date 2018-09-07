Smoke drifts into Winnipeg from fires at Manitoba-Ontario border

Winnipeg's smelling slightly overdone.

Environment Canada says a northeast wind is blowing smoke from wildfires burning near the Manitoba-Ontario border into the city.

Unlike last month, when Winnipeg's sky turned coffee-coloured with thick smoke coming all the way from fires in B.C. and Alberta, the impact on Friday is not expected to be much more than a faint smell.

The smoke isn't causing visibility problems and shouldn't create trouble for people with difficulty breathing.

Environment Canada expects the smoke will clear later this evening when the wind direction shifts.