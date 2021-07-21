7 eastern Manitoba communities without power due to wildfire

Seven communities in eastern Manitoba have lost power after a hydro line was damaged by wildfires that have displaced more than 1,300 people from First Nations east of Lake Winnipeg.

The line that supplies power to Berens River, Bloodvein, Little Grand Rapids, Poplar River and Pauingassi First Nations, along with the communities of Loon Straits and Manigotagan, was lost after midnight on Wednesday, a spokesperson from Manitoba Hydro says.

"We suspect it's due to wildfire damage," Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said in an email.

Manitoba Hydro has made arrangements with the province to do a ground patrol of the section of the power line close to the road on Wednesday morning, he said. There is currently no time estimate for when power will be restored.

More than 1,300 people have already been evacuated from four of the affected communities — Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Pauingassi First Nations.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Armed Forces confirmed Wednesday that specially-trained troops from CFB Shilo in Manitoba will deploy to the affected area on Friday to assist in fighting the wildfire.

In total, 120 forces will be sent to fight the fires, the majority of which are based in Shilo, Capt. Terrilyn Maclean told CBC News.



