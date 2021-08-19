Most wildfire travel restrictions will end in Manitoba on Friday, but some rules remain

Almost all Manitoba's wildfire-related travel restrictions will be lifted on Friday morning as most of the province prepares for significant rainfall in the coming days, the Manitoba Wildfire Service says.

The changes will take effect at 8 a.m., but caution is still required, because there are areas where the risk of wildfires may persist even after the rain, the province said in a news release.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for parts of Manitoba for several days starting Friday.

All provincial park trails are now open, though campfires are only allowed in approved pits, the province said. More restriction information for provincial parks is available on the government's website .

Fireworks and sky lanterns are still prohibited in provincial parks and a provincial fireworks authorization is required to use them within fire and travel restriction areas.

More information about those areas is also available on the province's website .

Many municipalities have brought in their own burning restrictions, so travellers should either check with local municipal offices or look at the province's online municipal burning restrictions map for more information.

The government won't issue burning permits in municipalities with restrictions in place or in areas bordering them.

Some rules remain

The one place where rules won't yet be lifted is Area 4, a large region north of the Wanipigow River, east of Lake Winnipeg to the Ontario border and north to Poplar River, including Atikaki Provincial Park.

It remains at Level 2 restrictions, which means provincial burning permits remain cancelled, motorized backcountry travel (including off-road vehicles like ATVs) is still forbidden unless authorized by a travel permit, and camping is still restricted to developed campgrounds only, the province said.

Campfires in that area will still only be allowed between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., while landing and launching will continue to be restricted to developed shorelines only. Wayside parks will remain open.

Industry and outfitters in the area may also be restricted in their operations and should contact their local Manitoba Conservation and Climate office for more information, the province said.

For all other areas of the province, provincial burning permits will again be available through local or regional Manitoba Conservation and Climate offices.

Those permits are given at the discretion of the officer who issues them and may require a site examination, further conditions or both, the province said.

As of the province's last fire update report on Tuesday, there were 124 active wildfires burning across Manitoba.

To report a wildfire, you can call 911 or the TIP line (toll-free) at 1-800-782-0076.