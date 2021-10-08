Wildfire smoke puts haze over southern and central Manitoba

A shift in the weather pattern in Manitoba has filled the south and central parts of the province with smoke from wildfires.

Northerly winds are ushering in a cold front and pushing out the summer-like heat that has lingered for a couple of weeks.

But they are also bringing along the smoke from fires in northern Saskatchewan, Environment Canada says in a special air quality statement for Manitoba.

Stagnant, smoky conditions are expected to persist through much of the day on Friday before things slowly improve by evening, the weather agency's statement says.

Some people might experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk, the statement says.

As well, people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, can be particularly sensitive to that type of air pollution and could experience an aggravation of their symptoms, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits.

In these current conditions, even healthy individuals may experience sore eyes, tears, coughing and a runny nose, the statement says.

People are encouraged to limit outdoor activity and any strenuous physical activity.