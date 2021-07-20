'Off the chart': Wildfire smoke chokes sky once again as air quality alerts blanket Manitoba

The smoke that has blurred the horizon, eclipsed the sun and turned the blue skies of southern Manitoba into a winter-like grey is going to linger for at least another day with levels rarely seen in the region.

The conditions, caused by hundreds of forest fires in northwestern Ontario and east-central Manitoba, have prompted air quality advisories for parts of Manitoba and even forced the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League to cancel their Tuesday practice.

The measure of particulate matter in the air "is pretty much off the chart right now," said Justin Shaer, a meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada

"It's well over 100 micrograms per cubic metre." he said. "Once you get to 100 it's poor air quality, so we're seeing in excess of that."

East-northeast winds are sending the smoke across southern Manitoba for a second consecutive day. The Red River Valley is in a thick haze, which can also be seen well into the western part of the province and even parts of southeast Saskatchewan, Shaer says.

"We have seen some pretty bad levels of the particulate matter from the smoke fluctuate throughout [Monday]. It's still pretty bad right now and expecting it to stay quite, quite poor throughout most of [Tuesday]," he said.

The thick smoke has caused temperatures to decline.

"It reduced the amount of solar insolation coming in," Shaer said. "It was that thick."

The forecast had called for temperatures in Winnipeg to be close to 30 C on Monday and Tuesday. Instead, it reached a high of 23 C on Monday and the same is expected for Tuesday.

A special air-quality statement is in effect for most of the province, save for some northern regions. The conditions can cause sore eyes, tears, coughing and a runny nose, even in otherwise healthy individuals.

Shaer encourages people to reduce the time spent outside while the advisory is in effect. And, if possible, keep windows closed and air conditioning units turned off because they will draw in the smoke.

"There's not going to be much reprieve from this until tomorrow when we do get a nice southerly flow [of wind] that should push it back out of the valley," Shaer said.

But that will just push it farther north to communities that are already shrouded by smoke from numerous fires scattered throughout that part of the province as well.

"So, yeah, it may be a clearing for southern Manitoba but then it just becomes a worse problem for areas north," Shaer said.

There are more than 130 fires burning in Manitoba right now, including several just east of Berens River near Atikaki Provincial Park, a wilderness park east of Lake Winnipeg along the Ontario boundary.

About 600 people have already been flown out of communities in that area — Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nation — and over the next few days another 500 to 700 are expected to join them. The remote communities are located near the Ontario border and only accessible by plane.

A couple more communities — Bloodvein and Berens River First Nations — located along the shores of Lake Winnipeg, have also begun evacuations. Five hundred people with high health priority have begun leaving, according to a spokesperson with the Canadian Red Cross.

The province has issued a travel ban for all areas east of the lake and north of Nopiming Provincial Park. The ban began Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Everyone except permanent residents, including cottage owners, is prohibited from entering the region. Permanent residents must also be ready to leave with an hour's notice.

A map of all areas affected can be found on the province's website.

A series of thunderstorms swept through southern Manitoba early Tuesday morning but the rain won't have a significant impact on the smoke, Shaer says.

"It's just not heavy enough. It's really the wind that [is needed to] blow it out, which would be a bigger help," he said.

"It would have to be a pretty heavy rain, and a steady rain at that, to do a significant amount of clearing out."

Although that wind is expected to arrive on Wednesday, the smoke could easily return if the wind changes direction again in the next little while, Shaer says.

"It doesn't look like there's an end to these fires any time soon," he said. "So when we get a wind shift back to the north-northeast, we'll probably start seeing smoke again in the air."